Back in the Day 2-16-22

Ten years ago

February 22, 2012

The Tuscola Football team held a Bash For Cash fundraiser at the Moose Lodge on Feb. 18. The event raised $12,000 for the TCHS football program.

ARTCo (Actors Rural Theatere Company) held a Mardi Gras themed fundraiser on Feb. 19 at the Tuscola Community Building.

Cody Pankau, son of Mark and Melissa Pankau, was named the February Rotary Student of the Month at TCHS.

The Eighth grade Hornets girls volleyball team claimed the conference championship. The team was comprised of Mariah Lemay, Jessica Ramirez, Anna Watson, Courtney Brewer, Madison Cleland, Anna Kauffman, Ashley Root, Sabrina Turner, Brooke Hennis, Halle McCrory, Karli Allen, Nicole Lough, Jordan Ochs, Mikhala Sumption, Bonnie Carter, and coach Adam Kownacki.

The Lady Warriors were defeated in the first round of sectionals by Cowden-Hedrick.

Warriors boys basketball concluded their regular season during senior night with a 42-39 win over Tolono. Seniors Cody Pankau, James Knight, Philip Meyer, and Garrett Miller were recognized.

Twenty years ago

February 19, 2002

Carman McNamara and Marilyn Klinkow opened Visual Image Salon and Tan in the Tuscola Professional Building. The salon would be featuring state-of-the-art software for clients to “try on” different hairstyles and colors and two tanning beds.

Scott Martin was the lucky raffle winner of a dinner gun at the first annual Douglas County Gobblers Banquet.

Cory Kleiss and Eric Schweighart, seniors at Tuscola High School, were awarded $2,000 in academic scholarships for the 2002-03 academic year at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Jenna Wienke advanced to the Happening 2002 preliminaries of the County Companies Three-Point Showdown. She earned the right by making seven of 15 in the sectional finals to advance her to shoot at Redbird Arena.

Thirty years ago

February 18, 1992

Tuscola Chamber of Commerce ag representative Dan Meyer hosted the WILL AM 580 Commodity Weekly Panel at the annual Farmer Appreciation Night in Tuscola. Panelists included Charles Lindy, Ed Kieser, Jeff Grimm, Paul Coolley, and Darrell Good.

A vote by the General Services Employees’ Union to ratify a compromise wage settlement averted the layoff of 500 employees and the losing of 52 driver services facilities, including the one in Tuscola.

Orville Frye of The Hillard Agency was recognized as top premium producer for the farm property/liability insurance, by American Agrisurance Inc./Redland Insurance Company for the year 1991.

The Warriors were eliminated from the chase for the LOVC crown by their 85-68 loss to Cerro Gordo. This was a knockout blow after coming off late-season losses to Villa Grove and Arcola.

Forty years ago

February 23, 1982

First National Bank announced the appointment of Doug McCumber, 1967 Tuscola High School High School graduate, as president.

Judy Quick was named the new Welcome Wagon hostess for Tuscola and Douglas County. Quick and her husband, Calvin, are lifelong residents of Tuscola.

The Tuscola city council was letting bids for a proposed fire station at the corner of Pinzon and Main streets.

The Warriors eased by Chrisman 46-43 after an earlier loss to the Cardinals. Bill Fruit kept Tuscola alive by contributing 21 points.

Fifty years ago

February 17, 1972

The Rev. Kenneth McConkey stunned members of his congregation by announcing his retirement from the ministry. The 65-year-old minister set June 1 as the date of his departure after seven years at the Tuscola United Methodist Church.

Mayor Frank Marler appointed Raymond Kennedy to the Ward 4 city council seat vacancy created by the appointment of Lewis Holt as city clerk.

Sophomore center Mark Seip of Tuscola paced Northeast Missouri State in points and rebounds in an 88-66 loss to Lincoln University. Seip snared 12 rebounds and scored 19 points.

Tuscola was unable to match up with Monticello in the most physical contest the Warriors encountered all season. The Sages nailed down second place in the conference as they won 73-53.