4-H holds officer training workshop

Moultrie-Douglas 4-H holds officer training for Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby County 4-H members came together at the Mattoon Public Library for an Officer Training workshop held on Saturday, January 29. There were 22 members who attended. The training was led by Youth Educator, Kim Morrison, and 4-H program coordinators Jessica Hays (Coles), Yolanda Nation (Shelby), Jaylynn Schober (Cumberland), and Angie Welker (Moultrie-Douglas).

Members participated in two icebreaker games so everyone could get to know each other. Members then talked about what qualities make a good leader. Members broke out into officer training sessions learning more about the President/Vice-president by doing a Parliamentary Procedure activity which involved making trail mix. Secretaries learned how to write a thank you card and reviewed minutes to learn what should be included to make good meeting minutes. The treasurer’s worked on learning how to write checks and keeping a check register. The recreation group learned about ways to bring fun to 4-H meetings.

The highlight of the morning was working together as a team to open an Escape Box which had many other boxes that had to be unlocked. Members had to complete a variety of activities which led to other clues to unlock each of the boxes. Activities in the Escape Boxes included writing a thank you card, assembling meeting minutes, writing a check and creating a check register.

4-H’ers then enjoyed a boxed lunch from Jersey Mikes. Following lunch, several members made handmade Valentine’s Day cards which will be delivered to area nursing homes. It was a great morning of learning and meeting new 4-H’ers.

For more information about 4-H in Moultrie-Douglas or other 4-H activities, contact Angie at 217-543-3755 or email her at awelker@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 304 E Progress St, Arthur, IL 61911