Vernon Lee Chaney, 82, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL

Private family services will be held due to the COVID pandemic. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Vernon was born on June 3, 1939 in Joliet, IL, the son of James V. and Ida B. Wilcoxon Chaney. He married Patricia M. Walters on July 8, 1961 at Bradley, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter: Susan (Geoffrey) Danielson of Tuscola, son: Michael (Carolyn) Chaney of Spaulding, grandchildren: Christine (John) Roughton, Zachary Danielson, Jessica Chaney, Matthew (Kristina) Chaney and Rebecca Chaney, great-grandchildren: Cameron, Easton, Thomas and one on the way, brother: James (Janice) Chaney of Lafayette, IN, many nieces and nephews.

Vernon worked for Commonwealth Edison for 37 years until

his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, golfing, fishing, hiking and biking.

Memorials are suggested to the Muscular Dystrophy

Association or Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.