Sally Sue (Tharp) Swan, 79, of Teutopolis, formerly of Camargo, died at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. She was born on September 19, 1942, in Tuscola, IL, the daughter of Harry “Pope” and Betty (Myles) Tharp. She married Carroll E. Swan on April 15, 1961, in Newman, IL. He survives.

She will be dearly missed by her three children, Kevin (Amanda) Swan of Effingham, Sharon Jarboe of Mahomet, and Blake Swan of Camargo, IL; five grandchildren, Jami (Wyatt) Wohltman, Jacob Swan, Jarrett Swan, Jenni Jarboe, Joel Jarboe, and one great-grandchild, Elijah Wohltman. She is also survived by two brothers, Mike (Linda) Tharp of Waverly, Rick (Connie) Tharp of Westfield, and one “sister” Judy (John) Moon of Urbana along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sally worked at Villa Grove Schools for 29 years. During this time she started working in the kitchen, assisted the first-grade classrooms with reading, worked in the library, served as the high school secretary for two years, and finished the last 19 years of her career as the district’s unit secretary. Following her retirement, she and Carroll enjoyed traveling, spending 22 winters at their “second home” in Texas. She had a smile that could brighten your day. She loved her family fiercely and was most proud of her children and grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove, IL. Funeral Services were held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart with burial services following at the Fairfield Cemetery north of Newman, IL. Father Aloy officiated.

Joines Funeral Home of Villa Grove will be in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sally’s memory to the Villa Grove High School’s Sally Swan Memorial Scholarship Fund (via Villa Grove State Bank) or to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL.