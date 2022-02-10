Richard O. Johnson, 78, of Atwood, IL, passed away on

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with cremation following. It was asked that you please follow COVID guidelines.

Mr. Johnson was born July 26, 1943, the son of Kenneth

and Dorothy Johnson. He married Alice A. Hamilton on January 3, 1979. She preceded him in death on November 16, 2012.

He is survived by his children: Bruce (Sandra) Johnson

of Mansfield; Steve (Lisa) Johnson of Edna, TX; Janis Wise of Tipton, MO; Tracy (John) Boles of Chenoa and Donnie Wise of California, MO. Richard was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Phyllis. Richard retired from ADM where he worked as a welder. He spent his retirement doing things he loved, like working on lawn mowers and small engines with his good friend David “Woody” Goodwin. He always had an empty chair for anyone who wanted to come and join him as he worked in his garage. He enjoyed wrestling, NASCAR and going to local races.

The family would like to thank the 4th Floor ICU staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital for all their care and support during his stay.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hands-4-Paws: P.O. Box 204, Tuscola, IL 61953.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com