Richard A. “Rich” Taylor, 63, of Tuscola, IL passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Celebration of Life Services following at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joe Carter officiating.

Mr. Taylor was born November 26, 1958 in Urbana, IL, the son of Bruce and Norma Morenz Taylor.

Rich is survived by his children: Sarah, David and Sabrina and their mother: Heather Taylor of Tuscola and sister: Kathy Beck of Prescott, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rich enjoyed collecting and working on cars, Corvettes and American muscle cars were his favorite. He was a sound engineer for local bands for many years. Rich was a Christmas enthusiast and loved Tuscola Warrior Football.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

