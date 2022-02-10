Judith Ann Gibson, 78, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 5:38 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana,

IL.

Judy was born on October 7, 1943 in Tuscola, the daughter of Clyde R. and Gladys Gabbard Connour. She married Anthony J. Gibson on October 7, 1987. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2012.

Survivors include her sons: Willie R. Frye of FL, Eddie Phillips of Tuscola,

Jody Phillips of AL, Shayne Gibson and Chad Gibson, daughters: Susan M. Frye and Debbie A. Frye both of FL, Paula G. Phillips of AL, grandchildren: Billy, Chris, Adam, Alex, Kalan, Nicole, Dan and Kinsley, great-grandchildren: Liam, Leelan, Tripp, Lacey and Alexis, sister: Ruth E. Groves of Tuscola, brother: Clyde R. Connour of Grifton, NC, nieces and nephews: Chad Connour, Shawn Connour, Scottie Connour, Crystal Connour and Rusty Groves.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Donald L. Connour, sister-in-law: Patricia Connour and cousin: Howard Connour.

Judy worked as a long-haul truck driver for many years.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com