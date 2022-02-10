Jimi Lynne Richardson

“The good Lord blessed me with four beautiful children. They all grew to be four Amazing Adults, the loves of my life. Now the Lord has taken my hand and brought me home to be forever at peace.” – Jimi

It is with great sadness that the family of Jimi Lynne Richman announce her passing on Tuesday January 11, 2022 in Benton Louisiana. Jimi was born on May 25, 1955 in Tuscola, IL to James and Dorothy Richman. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her flower garden surrounded by butterflies and hummingbirds.

She always said that her four children were the best part of her life and will be lovingly remembered by Heather Gobert (Greg) of Bloomington, IL; Matt Robinson (Evaleen) of Douglasville, GA; Jason Robinson (Jen) of Benton, LA; and Jeremy Reichmanner (Malia) of Ringold, GA.

She was an amazing Meemaw to Hunter, Andrew, Melodee, Jason, Matthew, Tristan, Colby, Justine, Angela, Jayden, Jayce, Jaylee, Sydney, Jackson, and Maya. Great Meemaw to Waylon, Janie, and Lori.

She will also be remembered by her mother Dorothy (Ron), her sisters Julie (Richard) and Pam (Brian), her cat Gizzy, and many friends along the way.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home in Benton, Louisiana. In lieu of sending flowers, she wished everyone to plant a butterfly bush in her memory.