Elva Leon Stutzman, 59 of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the HCK West Building, in Arthur, IL. Bishop Raymond S. Miller officiated. Burial was in the Miller Cemetery in rural Arcola, IL. Visitation was held anytime after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Elva was born on August 18, 1962, in Decatur, IL. He was a son of John J. and Anna J. (Schrock) Stutzman.

He is survived by his parents, John and Anna Stutzman of Arcola, IL, three siblings, Sovilla Miller and her husband Homer of Arthur, IL, Edward Stutzman and his wife Alma of Arthur, IL and Paul Eugene Stutzman and his wife Lillian of Arcola, IL, seven nephews and 14 nieces.

He was preceded in death by two stillborn sisters, Rosella and Lela, his grandparents, Jonas J and Lizzie S. (Beachy) Stutzman and Joel N, and Sovilla J. (Miller) Schrock, a nephew, Darrin Stutzman, three uncles and three aunts.

Elva worked at New Horizon Work Shop in rural Arthur. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith.