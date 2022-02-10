Douglas C. Eveland, 69, of Tuscola, passed away at 2:25 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Bement Health Care Center, Bement, IL.

Doug was born on April 19, 1952 in Robinson, the son of Robert L. and Maryanne Nethery Eveland. He married Diana L. Stuck on April 7, 1973 in Tuscola. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons: Jeremy (Deedee) Eveland of Murdock and Sean Eveland of Beaumont, TX, brother: Robert (Kathy) Eveland II of Stafford, VA.

He was preceded in death by parents and brothers: Peter and Erin Eveland.

Doug worked as a union pipefitter and welder. He was a 49-year member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #157, Terre Haute, IN retiring in 2012.

He was a 32nd degree Mason and 40-year member of ABATE of Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children online or PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30308 or an organization of the donor’s choice.

No services are planned at this time. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

