Cloe Dean “Cody” Heller took her last trip, to the Summerland, on January 16, 2022, at the ripe old age of 87.

She was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 21, 1934 to Carl and Mae Dickerson.

She is survived by her only child, Theresa Eaglen, her grandson by blood, Sean Bates, her beloved son-in-law, Terry Wayne Eaglen, two grandsons by marriage, Cody Wayne Eaglen (Angel) and Dalton Eaglen, her grandson in love, Larry “Nick” Green (Sam), and the four munchkin great-grandchildren, Isabella, Hunter, Weston and Donavan, she thought she would never have.

She is also survived by four nieces, having recently met the fourth niece through a DNA ancestry search. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John E. “Jack” Heller, and her brothers, Paul Dickerson and Kenneth “Shorty” Dickerson.

Cody graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Urbana, IL and began her extensive nursing career at Mercy Hospital, where she met her soulmate, Jack, a grumpy patient with a smashed finger. Destiny spoke and they were married soon after and enjoyed 50 years together before his death in 2006. Her career took them to many places, including Maine, SE and SW Florida, New Mexico, years at Cole Hospital in Champaign, time as Director of Nursing at Newman, IL Rehab and Nursing Home, and her favorite job as Director of Nursing at a drug rehab facility on Pine Island, Florida. Simply put, she was one hell of a good nurse, always putting others’ needs before her own. Her favorite place in the whole world was Pine Island, Florida, where she and Jack lived for 14 years, before Jack’s death. She wasn’t much of a “foodie” but give her a fried chicken wing or two and she was in heaven!!

A celebration of her life will be held in the future, with plenty of fried chicken wings for everyone!

If you want to donate to a cause to honor her memory, please consider Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon, Illinois. There is no worthier cause in our opinion. Thanks to everyone who made her last year easier. It made a difference. A special thank you to her granddaughter-in-law, Sam, who went above and beyond for ‘Grandma Cody’. She loved you dearly.