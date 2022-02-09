Villa Grove Blue Devils sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Clip Hawks

The Blue Devils splashed 12 of 24 three-pointers and scored twenty-four points off of Heritage turnovers in a 64-49 win over Heritage on February 1. Layne Rund led the way, hitting nine three’’s on his way to a 32-point outburst. Robert Fancher made the other three trays for the Blue Devils and added a two point bucket to reach double figures with eleven. Brody Clodfelder had five rebounds and Peyton Smith added four. Parker Stevens facilitated the offense, dishing out five assists for VGHS. Timmy Wilson hit four three’s to lead HHS with fourteen points, and Brodie Meneely added twelve. Drew Williams hauled down a game high ten rebounds and dished out four assists for the Hawks.

Girls Basketball

Overrun by Warriors

Hailey Stutz had four points and Jada Chandler and Jobella Crafton each added three, but Villa Grove fell to Tuscola 57-12 on February 1. Crafton had three rebounds to lead the Devils on the glass and Kaylee Arbuckle pilfered three steals to lead the defense.

Junior High Volleyball

Seventh grade

Clawed by Timberwolves

Cameron McGaughey and Lila Thompson-Burton each served up two aces, but it wasn’t enough as VGJH fell to Okaw Valley 12-25, 8-25 on January 27

Scratched by Panthers

Cameron McGaughey pounded down five kills and served up two aces, but VGJH dropped an 11-25, 24-26 decision to St. Joseph Middle School on January 30. Kynnzey Coller backed her with four kills and four digs, and Evalice Callison served up four aces for the Blue Devils. Lilly Wyant chipped in with four digs of her own.

Eighth grade

Cage Wolves

Cameron McGaughey served up ten aces as the Blue Devils defeated Okaw Valley in straight sets, 25-10, 25-8 on January 27. Piper Kiser had six aces and Hayden Thomas and Cora Wilson each pounded two kills for VGJH.

Split games at GRF tournament

Fork Blue Devils

Piper Kiser had a great all-around game, with four kills, six digs and five aces to lead VGJH to a 25-11, 25-15 win over Bismarck Henning on January 29. Libero Ella Schweighart served up nine aces and produced five digs of her own to help the cause, while Cora Wilson hammered down three kills. Hayden Thomas made her presence felt by serving up five aces and digging up four BH swings.

Horsed by Trojans

The Blue Devils put up a valiant effort but couldn’t get swings to find the floor against a solid AP defense, falling 16-25, 17-25 to Armstrong-Potomac. Ryan Lillard had three kills on four swings to lead the attack, and Cameron McGaughey, Hayden Thomas and Cora Wilson each powered down two kills. Thomas also led the defensive effort with six digs, while Ella Schweighart, Piper Kiser and Cora Wilson had four each.

Split with Cardinals

Hayden Thomas had six kills to lead the way as Villa Grove split a 25-23, 12-25 decision with Chrisman. Piper Kiser had nine digs for VGHS.

Cage Panthers

In non-tournament action, the Blue Devils defeated St. Joseph 20-25, 25-19, 25-14 on January 30. A balanced attack, featuring eight players recording at least one kill, led the way. Ella Schweighart and Hayden Thomas each had five kills, Alexis Cassano had four and Ryan Lillard added three for VGJH. Schweighart served up five aces for the Blue and Gold, and Hayden Thomas contributed nine digs. VGJH returns to action on February 7 with a road game versus Shiloh.