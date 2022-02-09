Rosecrance helping young adults find footing after loss of structure

Young adulthood is supposed to be a time of healthy life transitions, celebrations, and self-discovery. However, two years of pandemic disruptions left many 18-25-year-olds feeling unsettled and more susceptible to anxiety, depression, and substance use.

As the pandemic continued, studies showed that young adults were among the most likely to be impacted by behavioral health concerns. At one point, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that almost two-thirds of this age group had symptoms of anxiety or depression, and one-fourth had increased substance use to deal with the stress.

Rosecrance Central Illinois experts attribute these impacts to the loss or delay of major cultural milestones, such as graduations, first jobs, and going away to college. Instead, when young adults normally would be finding healthy ways to develop a sense of self outside the immediate family, they often were back at home for online classes or jobs, while missing important face-to-face social opportunities.

“We are realizing how much these celebrations and transitions mean to us,” said Carol Bradford, Director of Rosecrance Central Illinois Substance Abuse Services. “We’re all social beings, and young adults especially need that interaction with peers to help discover a sense of self.”

