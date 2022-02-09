Little things matter for TCHS Lady Warriors basketball team

By Lenny Sementi

Points are important but in the postseason it’s the other stat lines that seem to separate the good teams from the great ones and in Tuscola it’s those little things that matter to coach Tim Kohlbecker and his Lady Warriors basketball team.

Mental and physical toughness is one, so the rebounds column is a big one, sharing the ball is another, so the assist column gets a lot of attention, defense is a third so the steals column is stressed. This past week they came up big in all three of them leading to a pair of wins one in the league and one out of it delivering coach Kohlbecker another accolade to add to his career wrap sheet.

With a 57-12 non-conference victory over Villa Grove on Tuesday, February 1 and a 44-27 CIC conquest over Sullivan on Saturday the Lady Warriors notched their twentieth win of the season the tenth time in the storied 18-year career of the long time bench boss. Coach K. now owns over half the victories in program history.

Every starter scored in a 21-point first frame against VG and two more joined the fray in the second as the Warriors cruised to a 39-7 lead at the break. Ella Boyer was good on a pair from outside the arc in the first stanza scoring eight of her 15 points in the first eight minutes of the game.

The ladies in black and gold were good on 24 of 37 from the floor in the skirmish, found their way to 18 steals and 15 rebounds while dishing out 19 assists on the 24 buckets. Sydney Moss added four to her totals in the opening period and 12 total in the game. Senior leader Sophie Kremitzki did a little bit of everything, delivering seven points, seven assists, five steals and three rebounds. Maddie Stahler, Isabelle Wilcox and Molly Macauley combined for 15 points tallying five each.

“It’s a rebuilding season for VG so we used this game to work on some offensive and defensive schemes and came away very pleased with assist to basket ratio,” stated Kohlbecker. “Sophie dished out seven assists and Ella three. We shot the ball well which was due in part to taking shots in rhythm and delivering the ball to players in spots where they could score.”

It was more of the same in the victory over the Lady Redskins but this time the shooting wasn’t quite as good but coach K’s crew battled in the paint banging their way to 30 points and 33 rebounds in the game. They once more shared the ball assisting on 18 of 20 baskets.

Harley Woodard’s five first quarter points and Boyer’s four in the second led to a narrow 21-17 advantage at the break. When the two squads returned to the floor it was the defense that sealed the deal on the win. Tuscola cranked up the pressure giving up just three points in the third quarter and ten total in the second half. Taylor Musgrave was big late with two big buckets down the stretch and so was Moss who scored seven of her game-high 13 points in the final six minutes of the contest.

“Sydney had another good game and her confidence is growing,” Kohlbecker quipped. “This was a game in which our top two scorers combined for 12 points yet we won by 17 against a tough opponent. Everyone played well and contributed, Molly, Sydney and Harley did a great job in the post and Maddie had six rebounds and five assists, she quietly does her job every game.”