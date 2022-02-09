Horizon Health offering discounted screenings

Horizon Health will offer discounted health screenings at its Paris Clinic on Friday, February 11, from 7 to 9 a.m.

Leighsa Cornwell, RN, BS, CDE, Diabetes & Endocrinology Clinic manager at Horizon Health, will provide blood pressure, blood sugar, and lipid panel (HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) screenings. The cost for all three screenings is $25. For blood sugar tests, patients are asked to fast eight hours prior to the screening.

Appointments are required. Call 217-466-4228.