Warriors runaway in tournament opener

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys basketball team did exactly what the top seed in a tournament should do in the opening round this past Saturday in Macon. Coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch erupted for 38 points in the first half en-route to a dominating 49-point victory upending an overmatched Sullivan squad 74-25 behind double-digit performances from three separate players.

Senior and recent 2,000-point scorer Jalen Quinn added to his totals with a game-high 22 points and also was tops in the steals and rebound columns with seven and six respectively. He hit a pair of threes in the opening stanza joining with brother Jordan as well as Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett off the bench in a party outside the arc that led to five Warrior threes and a 19-14 lead at the first break. Jordan was second in the scoring column with 12 points.

From that point forward defense ruled the day with the black and gold limiting the Redskins to just two points in the second period and nine points total in the second half. Haven Hatfield and the elder Quinn did the offensive damage before the break, combining for a ten of 11 effort at the charity stripe giving Bozarth a comfortable 38-16 advantage when the teams left for the locker rooms. A 24-point outburst in the third ended the suspense putting the running clock in motion the rest of the way.

“We were pleased with how we played today,” stated the coach. “One thing that we’ve put an emphasis on with this team is to be consistent in our approach in every game. We’ve now played several games in a row where we feel we’ve gotten back to consistency in how we guard and execute.”

Chris Boyd cleaned up in the paint hitting five of six shots down low off the bench scoring 11 points. Hortin and Barrett both checked in with eight points while Hatfield tallied five. Preston Brown and Colton Musgrave, who picked up his first start of the year, were right behind, donating four points each to the cause.

The Warriors move to 18-4 on the season advancing to Tuesdays semifinal round where they will do battle with a Clinton squad that upset fourth seeded St. Teresa in their first round game. Second seeded and host Meridian is set to defend the home floor against a very good third seeded Warrensburg-Lathem team in the other semi-final.

“The tourney is going to be a slug fest from here on out. Clinton upset St. Teresa and has been playing really good basketball of late,” commented the coach. “Their kids are relentless at both ends of the court. No lead is a safe lead versus them until the final horn sounds. On Friday, we will either play Warrensburg or Meridian. Of course, we had a tremendous overtime battle with Warrensburg and Meridian won the conference last year and returned everyone plus a transfer so we have our work cut out.”