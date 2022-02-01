Warriors basketball keeps adding on wins

By Lenny Sementi

Justin Bozarth’s Tuscola boys basketball team added win number seventeen to their season resume this past Tuesday, January 25 doubling up the Crusaders of Arthur Christian 88-40. Also adding to his accomplishments was Warrior senior Jalen Quinn.

The Loyola commit who took over the top spot on Tuscola’s all time scoring list earlier in the season needed just 15 points entering the midweek contest to reach the coveted 2000 point plateau. He drained a pair of threes in the first quarter on his way to a ten-point frame and then hit a runner and added three for four effort at the line in the second ending the suspense before the break. He donated six more points in limited time after the half punctuating a stat line that boasted a double-double notching ten rebounds while also dishing out six assists and swiping three steals garnering WCIA Athlete of Week honors.

“Jalen’s been really fortunate to hit all of his milestones at home games,” commented Bozarth. “This one was especially unique to do it in front of a good crowd at East Prairie due to scheduling. Very few schools have an all-time leading scorer with 2,000 plus points. It’s a tremendous achievement for Jalen and his teammates that was definitely earned through their work ethic.”

Tuscola hit seven threes in the first stanza erupting for 31 points. They added three more in the second on their way to a 53-28 lead at the break and cruised to the home win with five more in the final 16 minutes of action. Also adding threes to the season resume were Jordan Quinn, James Parsley, Preston Brown, Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett.

Chris Boyd was second on the list in the scoring column. The junior post was perfect on the evening hitting six of six from the field and four of four from the free throw line delivering a career high 16 points. Jordan Quinn found double-digits as well posting 14 points while Rajan Patel tacked on six points.

Add one more big time accomplishment for Tuscola in the game. Third year manager Kellen Fiscus who has coaching aspirations drew up a few plays a couple of weeks ago and after practicing them the night before the Warriors executed one with perfection punctuated with a Jalen Quinn finish at the hoop.