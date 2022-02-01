Villa Grove Blue Devils winter sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls Basketball

Herd Buffaloes

Kaylee Arbuckle netted 12 points, Hailey Stutz added eight, and Emma Buesing chipped in six as Villa Grove defeated 29-27 on January 25. The Devils had ten assists on 11 made field goals in the win. Jobella Crafton had five rebounds and three assists to help the cause.

Joust Knights

The Blue Devils scored 24 points off 32 Blue Ridge turnovers in a 31-20 win on January 27. Kaylee Arbuckle had 13 points and Emma Buesing had eight to lead the way. Jobella Crafton grabbed 11 rebounds, including six off the offensive glass, and Hailey Stutz grabbed eight caroms of her own. Arbuckle pilfered six steals to lead the Devils defensively. Maddie Wicklander chipped in with a bucket and a free throw to tally three points for the winners.

Boys’ Basketball

Remembered by Titans

Frigid shooting, including 4/21 from three, doomed the Blue Devils as they fell to Tri-County 42-36 in LPC tourney action on January 25. Layne Rund led VGHS with 12 points, Payton Smith had seven points and ten rebounds, including three off the offensive glass, and Brady Clodfelder netted five points and pulled down eight boards. Parker Stevens added six points and Rund dished out three assists for Villa Grove.

Joust Knights

Ashton Harrison splashed three of four three-pointers on his way to a game high 11 points as Villa Grove salvaged a 63-26 LPC tourney win over Blue Ridge on Saturday, January 29. Layne Rund and Braydon Dowler each chipped in nine points and Chase Dann and Luke Zimmermann added six apiece for the Blue Devils. Brady Clodfelder pulled down nine rebounds, including five offensive boards, to lead VGHS to a 41-25 advantage on the glass. Robert Fancher scored five points and dished out five assists for the winners.

Junior Devilettes

The junior Devilettes finished fourth at the Mattoon competition, held Sunday, January 30.