Photo: Stephanie Wierman

The Vearil 2022 Douglas County Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday, February 26 at Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur. Twelve finalists from Arcola, Arthur, Tuscola, and Villa Grove vied for the title of county champion. After competing for several rounds, 7th grader Evan Vearil from Tuscola was the winner spelling the word “testimony” correctly and 8th grader Kaden Herschberger of Arthur was the runner-up. Vearil and Herschberger will move on the Regional Spelling Bee to be held at Richland Community College on Friday, March 11. Danny Powell, former educator and administrator in Douglas County for many years served as pronouncer. Yoder’s Kitchen provided lunch for all the spellers. Pictured are (front row) from Arthur Ella Oye (6th grade), Payton Tinkle (5th grade), Kaden Herschberger (8th grade); Arcola Carolina Torres (8th grade), Laney Nelson (8th grade), Mykah Gomez (8th grade), and Delia Leal (8th grade and alternate). (Back row) Tuscola Evan Vearil (7th grade), Katy Mills (7th grade), Beau Whitson (5th grade), Jaes Mentock (6th grade and alternate), Villa Grove Oliver Oberg (7th grade), Allison Eisenmenger (8th grade), Ryker Reyling (7th grade) and Margot Howard (7th grade and alternate). Not pictured is Eme Greathouse (7th grade and alternate) of Arthur.