Real Life Wellness-Your Healthy Lifestyle…Your Way!

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

There is no doubt we all want to look better, feel better and live longer. Given our current social environment, no one is paying any attention to what you can do for yourself to keep you from getting sick or helping yourself with any chronic health condition you may be experiencing.

My goal is to change that. You deserve a chance to help yourself first. Then, if that’s not enough, then you can look for help.

Much of the current Functional Medicine research is talking about a term called resilience. Resilience is your ability to bounce back after any type of stressor. We all have stress and actually need stress to stay healthy and happy.

Bones don’t stay strong without stress. Your Immune system must have stress to stay sharp and active. These are just two examples of how important stress and your ability to handle then recover from it actually is.

The question then becomes, what is the best way to increase your ability to handle and recover from stress? The answer is to live a healthy lifestyle every day. If this sounds like a broken record, it is! Research in the area of resilience proves each of us has the natural ability to build a lifestyle that will serve you well for life. So, let’s look at ways to look better, feel better and live longer using healthy lifestyle techniques.

To look better, two things you can do today is get better sleep and drink more water. Both of these things rebuild your looks. The better your sleep quality is, the more growth hormone you produce. Growth hormone rebuilds damage to your skin, muscles, joints and brain. All of these things make you look better.

Drinking the proper amount of water every day (half your body weight in ounces per day), will also make you look better. When you are chronically dehydrated, your muscles lose water, and your skin looks dry and more wrinkled. By drinking enough, your muscles have better function, and so does your brain. Which helps you look more confident and have better energy.

To feel better, two things you can do today is move and eat less processed food and sugar. As we talked about last week, moving is the only way your lymph system works properly. Lymph fluid only moves when muscles and joints are moving. There is no other pump. So, when you move more you take cellular trash away from your organs and tissues and immune cells are delivered to those same organs and tissues. All of this will absolutely make you feel better.

Eating less processed food and sugar is always a good idea. Processed foods and sugar are lacking essential nutrients and will actually create a void by using up vitamins and minerals you have stored. Sugar is like putting gasoline on a fire. You get a brief spike in energy, but it goes away within a few minutes.

Finally, to live longer, combine your new healthy lifestyle with surrounding yourself with people you love and respect. Research has shown individuals who have a great lifestyle and interact socially on a regular basis, live longer and have better resilience.

Next week, I will dig deeper into resilience from a cellular point of view. If you want to have more energy, you better read next week’s article.