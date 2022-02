Photo: Tracy Hornaday

The Lady Warriors basketball team claimed the CIC Championship in their January 27 match up against Clinton. Pictured in back from left to right are Sydney Moss, Harley Woodard, Izzy Wilcox, Molly Macaulay, and Lia Patterson. Pictured in front are Ava Boyer, Taylor Musgrave, Sophia Kremitzki, Maddie Stahler, and Ella Boyer. The full story is available on page 12.