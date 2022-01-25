Rosecrance enhances recovery services with Living Room opening

Rosecrance Central Illinois is proud to announce the opening of the Living Room, a safe, quiet space where people experiencing emotional distress can find respite.

This development is an alternative safe space for clients who might otherwise utilize emergency department services for mental health needs. Instead of spending hours in an unsettling hospital situation, clients find a calm, therapeutic environment where they can collect themselves and receive help.

“The Living Room represents a shift in the way we perceive and treat mental illness,” said program supervisor Melissa Pappas. “We hope to show guests that there are ways to receive treatment other than the ER. Sometimes the people we serve just need someone to listen to them and point them in the right direction. That is what we offer.”

One of the keys to the program is the team of Certified Recovery Support Specialists who staff the center, at 801 N. Walnut St., Champaign, during operating hours (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday). These team members are there to listen, counsel, and mentor people who stop by.

Other available resources include counseling, peer-led support groups, computer stations, LIHEAP applications, information about housing and food sources, plus additional area resources.

The Living Room is funded through a grant awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) that will provide easier access to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This grant also includes a crisis co-responder team (CCRT) formed in partnership with Champaign County law enforcement to address 911 calls that involve a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis. In addition, a team provides long-term mental healthcare to individuals with serious mental illnesses.

As a grant recipient, Rosecrance Central Illinois receives a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) designation. These clinics provide a robust continuum of care in a timely manner to anyone who needs treatment, regardless of ability to pay. They are required to provide nine core services: Screening, assessment, and diagnosis; primary care screening and monitoring; crisis care for mental health; client-centered treatment planning; outpatient behavioral health services; case management; psychiatric services; peer and family support; veterans’ services.

To learn more about the Living Room, please contact: Matt Hawkins Rosecrance Health Network 815-387-5634 (office) mhawkins@rosecrance.org.

About Rosecrance

Rosecrance is a national leader in addiction and mental health treatment. The non-profit organization provides residential and outpatient services and recovery living settings in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. Rosecrance serves nearly 50,000 individuals at 60 locations, furthering its mission to provide help, hope and lasting recovery to children, youth, adults and families. The organization was founded in 1916. For more information visit rosecrance.org or call us at (815) 391-1000.