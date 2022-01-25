Real Life Wellness-One Thing We Can All Agree On!

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

I’ve never seen so much division in society in my life. Democrat or Republican. Vaccinated or Unvaccinated. Mask or no mask. The list can go on and on. But there is one thing, no matter who you are or what you believe, that everyone reading this will 100 percent agree on.

We all want to look better, feel better and live longer. I don’t know anyone who won’t agree with that. So, then the question becomes, “How can you accomplish those three things?”

My answer isn’t going to surprise anyone. The best, most effective way to reach those three goals is by living a healthy lifestyle. Each of us have our own definition of what a healthy lifestyle looks and feels like. But every definition must include a Physical, Mental and Chemical side to be complete.

Physically, you have to move. Notice I didn’t say exercise. Depending on your age, exercise means different things to different people. But no matter how young or old you are, movement is the most effective way to decrease your inflammation and increase your immune response. Movement is the only way your lymphatic fluid flows to take out your cellular trash and bring in white blood cells to kill bugs. The younger you are, the more exercise you can do. The older you are, the more you just need to move.

Mentally, confidence comes when education and experience meet and agree with each other. My goal is to share different basic concepts about creating energy, then give examples of healthy lifestyle tips you can use today, to re-enforce your confidence to look better, feel better and live longer.

Chemically, your ability to create energy is the most important thing to look better, feel better and live longer. Your ability to create energy is the focus of my current research. The more energy you can create inside of you, the better all three sides of the healthy lifestyle triangle (Physical, Mental, Chemical) becomes.

Energy is produced inside your cells by a tiny organelle called the mitochondria. I will be talking a lot about this power plant of the cell over the next few weeks. Every cell in your body contains mitochondria. Mitochondria produce ATP. ATP is the fuel your cells burn to keep you alive. The more ATP you can make, the better your health can be!

There is nothing more foundational than producing energy inside the cells. If you can’t produce energy, then nothing else you do will matter. Every disease, ailment, injury, infection and pain require you to have energy to adapt and recover. Therefore, my goal in the next few articles is to provide you with a better understanding of how you can increase your ability to produce energy to feel better, look better and live longer.

So, let’s all agree on one thing. To live your best life, no matter what that phrase means to you, you need to have more energy. The research on increasing your mitochondrial health is emerging and there are many lifestyle techniques that can help you produce more energy that don’t require a lot of time or money. This is what I will be discussing over the next few weeks.

I hope you enjoy it.