Lady Warriors basketball carry on in the season to defeat St. Teresa

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team not only came out on the right side of the scoreboard in a two-point road win over a good Decatur St Teresa team. They did so with a big missing piece on their bench. Coach Tim Kohlbecker missed the contest dealing with some eye issues handing the reins over to assistant coach Mike Rosenbaum for the 47-45 triumph.

“Girls competed for 32 minutes…it’s always tough to win at St. T, and we took the Bulldogs best punch tonight, and still grinded through to get the win,” stated coach Rosenbaum. “Rebounding was the key to the game, especially down the stretch. Limiting them to one shot on almost every possession limited St. T’s opportunities, and we took advantage of enough time on the other end.”

The Lady Warriors utilized the deep ball in the first quarter hitting three treys two by junior Ella Boyer to take a 9-8 lead after eight minutes of action. Taylor Musgrave stepped outside the arc as well in the opening period en-route to a seven-point evening.

Boyer hit another in the second fueling a six-point run midway through the stanza in a 17-point outburst giving the interim coach an eight-point advantage at the break with the ladies in black and gold on top 26-18 in the Central Illinois Conference skirmish.

She added 11 of her game-high 20 points to the scorebook in the second quarter alone.

The junior also distributed the ball dishing out a game-best five assists finding Sophie Kremitzki twice after the half when she tallied eight of her 18 points in the eight minutes after the break. The senior was also strong on the boards grabbing six rebounds and also dealt the ball serving up four assists. Harley Woodard was tops in the rebounding department securing a game-high eight boards while Isabelle Wilcox did her damage on the defensive end swiping a game-best six steals, three in the pivotal third period.

“Our defensive intensity stepped up when we needed it at the end, and it led to a couple key steals to close out the game,” Rosenbaum commented. “Proud of how the girls competed and how well we switched between defenses throughout the game.”