Dialysis Center coming to Horizon Health campus in Paris in June

Dialysis services are coming to Edgar County.

A new kidney dialysis center is anticipated to open on the Horizon Health campus in June 2022. The center will be located inside the rehabilitation services building attached to the back of Paris Community Hospital.

Space for a dialysis center was included in the original construction of the new rehab services building, which opened in 2018. However, its completion was delayed by a third party vendor initially contracted to operate the service. Since then Horizon Health has received a Certificate of Need (CON) from the state of Illinois, which allows the organization to proceed with offering dialysis through an alternate service provider.

Dialysis has been identified as an important community health need for many years, said Oliver Smith, Horizon Health president & CEO.

“I’m extremely pleased to say that we will be able to offer our patients these much-needed services,” Smith said. “Traveling out of town for dialysis has been a hardship for many people for a long time. Our focus has been to provide high-quality, convenient dialysis services locally. This is an exciting time for our communities.”

The 5,200–square-foot facility will include eight dialysis bays. CDI Health, a Texas-based company that operates dialysis centers throughout the country, has been chosen to complete the project. Horizon Health is collaborating with the company to provide both inpatient and outpatient dialysis services.

Individuals who would like to be contacted as the opening of the dialysis center nears, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/Dialysis.