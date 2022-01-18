Sharon Kay (Riddell) Whitmarsh born in Villa Grove, Illinois December 21, 1937 passed away peacefully in Christchurch New Zealand (her home since 1972) on December 16, 2021. She lived a full life with a loving family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. John Charles Dibble; father of Candice Lynn O’Connor (Simon O’Connor) of Grand Lake Colorado and Elizabeth Kay Sands of Costa Mesa California. Also, Terry J Sands; father of Tracette J Sands-Owers (Grant Owers), Christchurch New Zealand and Patrick Matthew Sands, Pahoa Hawaii. And James Jarvis Whitmarsh; father of James William Whitmarsh (Victoria Whitmarsh), Picton New Zealand and Gillian Blakely, Wellington New Zealand. She was also preceded in death by Father Clarence Riddell, Mother, Florence Riddell, Brother James Riddell and nephew Ryan Riddell.

Many grandchildren have been saddened by her passing. Nicholas O’Connor, Erin O’Connor, Lucas Mendez. Abigail Tyree (Cooper Tyree), Paris Bronte (Samuel Buxton), McLeod Owers, Nathalie Blakely (Tanuj Parakh), Thomas Blakely and Joel Blakely-Clark.

Also, Great Grandchildren-Hebe Buxton and Jude Buxton

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with burial at the Villa Grove Cemetery.