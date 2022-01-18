Lois M. Wilson, 75, of Villa Grove passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her home.

She was born to Louis and Mary (Tathum) Wengler on October 21, 1946 in Grape Creek, IL. She married Jerry Wilson on August 5, 1983 in Tuscola.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wilson; six children, Kyle (Cindi Comerford) Quinn, Windy Fultz, Gerald “Jp” (Traice) Quinn, James Arbuckle, Jason (Michelle) Wilson, and Ericka (Micheal Akers); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Louis Wengler II and Christine Heasley; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Deena Reed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, and two great-grandchildren.

Lois had many jobs throughout her life. She worked at the 4-Way-Stop, Railway Inn, Sandbox, and Weaver’s Café all in Villa Grove. Lois also served on the Villa Grove City Council for 6 years. She loved being with her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.

A celebration of Lois’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.