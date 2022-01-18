Brian Douglas “Doug” Hawkins

Doug Hawkins of Catlin, IL passed away January 10, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Doug was born January 13, 1959 in Carmi, IL to Gerald “Jerry” and Phyllis (Murdach) Hawkins.

He married Kim DeBose on January 15, 1999. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, his children, Nicole (Will), Dusty (Tyler), Amber (Kaleb) and Drew, his 5 grandchildren, “little” brother, Tom (Angie), and sister, Beth, many in-laws and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father.

Doug graduated from Tuscola High School in 1977. He was employed by Union Pacific Railroad for 20 years.

Doug enjoyed spending time with his family and many great friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife ontheir many travels and motorcycle rides.

Doug chose to be cremated and there will be no services per his wishes. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory of Tilton, IL is handling the cremation rites. There will be a celebration of life that will be scheduled at a later date