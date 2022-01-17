Villa Grove Blue Devils sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Boys basketball

Bucked by Riders

Layne Rund hit six three-pointers on his way to an 18-point performance, but it wasn’t enough as VGBB dropped a 66-40 decision to Arcola on January 11. Peyton Smith led the way on the glass, grabbing six rebounds, including two offensive boards. Rund backed him by snatching five caroms. Robert Fancher handed out three assists for the Blue Devils, whose 25 turnovers led to 23 Purple Rider points. Villa Grove was outscored 42-6 in the paint.

Girls basketball

Scuttled by Pirates

Jobella Crafton scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead VGGB in a 50-27 loss to Cumberland on January 10. Kaylee Arbuckle matched her teammate with six points and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Vanessa Wright and Jada Chandler netted four points apiece, and Wright pulled down five boards for the Blue Devils.

Jousted by Knights

Emma Buesing and Kaylee Arbuckle each splashed three three-pointers on their way to nine-point nights, and Vanesa Wright chipped in eight points, six rebounds and four steals, but the Devils dropped a 45-26 decision to ALAH on 26 turnovers spelled doom for VGGBB.

Junior High Volleyball

Cage Tigers

Seventh grade-The Blue Devils defeated Philo St. Thomas 25-13, 25-20 on January 13. Cameron McGaughey pounded four kills to lead the VGJH attack. Kynnzey Coller served up nine aces, and Kori Russell had six of her own for Villa Grove, who moved their record to 1-1 on the season with the win.

Eighth Grade

VGJH defeated Philo St. Thomas 25-15, 25-16 on 1/13 as Ella Schweighart served up 8 aces. Cora Wilson and Hayden Thomas pounded three kills each for the Blue Devils, who saw their record move to 2-0 with the win.

Dance Teams

The Devilettes finished third at the Clinton Competition, held on January 15.

Molly Little’s solo routine earned her a sixth-place finish, with a score high enough to qualify for IDTA state.

The Junior Devilettes finished second in Hip Hop at the Clinton competition on January 15 with an IDTA state finals qualifying score.