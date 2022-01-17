SIU’s University Museum will host several exhibitions this spring

Works by Southern Illinois University Carbondale emeritus faculty Jerry Monteith and Daniel Overturf, a glimpse into the region’s history and artifacts, and an exhibition relating to health and wellness in the African American community are among the highlights at University Museum this spring.

With the start of the spring semester on Jan. 10, exhibitions were slated to begin last week.

“This semester the University Museum will be hosting a wide variety of exhibits, featuring works by a score of extremely talented regional artists as well as rarely seen works from the Museum’s collections,” said WM Weston Stoerger, curator of exhibits. “With everything that will be on display there will always be something new and exciting to come and see.”

The exhibitions, with brief descriptions, are below. The complete spring schedule will also be available on the museum’s Facebook page.

As with all exhibitions, the artwork represents the viewpoints of its creators, not SIU. As a public university, SIU does not promote or oppose political candidates. SIU complies with the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act and State Officials and Employees Ethics Act.

North Hall

Mitchell Gallery

Parting Shots

Jan. 11-May 7 — The works of Jerry Monteith and Daniel Overturf. Fascinating sculptures by Monteith, professor emeritus in the School of Art and Design, and four new collections of never before seen photography by Overturf, who recently retired from cinema and photography in the College of Arts and Media.

Continuum Gallery

Lighting the Way

Jan. 10-April 2 — Examples of historic lighting from around the world featuring historical and contemporary light fixtures, from seal oil lamps to chandeliers design from the museum’s various collections.

Atrium Gallery

Curator’s Choice

Jan. 11-May 7 — Head down these dark and mysterious passages with the museum staff as they bring out rarely seen works from the museum’s Fine Arts collections.

Forge, Form, Fabricate

April 10-May 7 — A nationwide juried exhibition of collegiate metalsmiths. The works are selected by a panel of Southern Illinois Metalsmiths Society (SIMS) members and guest judges and coincides with the SIMS annual conference.

South Hall

Southern Illinois Gallery

Our Region

The non-rotating exhibition features historic, geologic and anthropologic artifacts from through the region from collections through the museum and SIU’s Center for Archaeological Investigations.

Lutes Gallery

European Painting, Sculpture, and Decorative Arts

The exhibition highlights paintings, sculptures, tapestries and furniture from Renaissance Europe highlighted from the collection of Carl W. Lutes.

Saluki Gallery

Big Muddy Film Festival

Feb. 1-March 12 — A compilation of videos from previous Big Muddy Film Festival participants paves the way for the 2022 film festival and will culminate in a compilation of never-before-seen videos.

Mid-Century Modern

March 22-July 30 — A combined exhibition between the School of Art and Design and University Museum will feature the art and design school’s collection of mid-century modern design schematics paired with the museum’s furniture collection from that period.

West Gallery

Women’s Voices 2: A Collective

Feb. 1-May 7 — This annual mixed media exhibition will feature the works of 24 female artists from throughout the region chosen by guest curator Teresa Fix.

Hall of Art

Convalescent Care

Feb. 1-March 26 — The exhibition joins a campuswide STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) initiative to address health and wellness in the African American community and feature medical and spiritual healing exhibits from the museum’s collection.

Study Gallery

It’s an Honor

Feb. 1-May 7 — The museum will present highlights from donations by Cho-Yee To, a 1967 SIU doctoral graduate in education who will receive an honorary Doctor of Educational Leadership degree from the university. To is an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan.

International Gallery

Global Menagerie

Jan. 11-May 7 — Selected from the museum’s international collections, the presentation will include exhibits from around the world featuring wildlife and animals.

Exhibits are open to the public

Admission to the museum is free, and it is open to the public. The museum, art galleries and both halls are open Tuesdays-Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Public metered parking is available across from the Student Center and beside Woody Hall.

Each of the museum’s halls has a maximum capacity of 25 people, and face masks are required at all times when visiting. University Museum events will be compliant with the Restore Illinois Plan. The university is committed to protecting the community, so visitors must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces.

For more information, contact Stoerger at stoerger@siu.edu or visit museum.siu.edu.