MCHD announces changes in Contact Tracing for COVID-19

Beginning Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will be responsible for contacting all newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

If you have recently tested for COVID-19 at a testing site and you receive a text message from IDPH, please review the message and follow the guidance. These text messages are sent to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is important that you follow the guidance provided in the message. In order to increase your ability to receive this message, please turn off any spam blockers you may have on your cell phone.

By calling 312-777-1999, even if no one answers or you do not leave a message, you are “opting- in” and will receive a call back. Unfortunately, due to the surge in positive cases, there may be a delay in this process.

The web link in the text message https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html?ch=sms provides current information on calculating isolation and quarantine periods.

The Moultrie County Health Department will do our best to support our residents through this transition to the IDPH-based system. However, your efforts to protect yourself and others from exposure to COVID-19 are most important during this time.

We greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation.

For more information on the Moultrie County Health Department’s events and services, please visit www.moultriehealth.org and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/moultriecountyhealth.