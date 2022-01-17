Hortin makes Top 15 in 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant

The Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant concluded in Springfield Sunday night with the crowning of the winner, Addisyn Calloni from Perry County. Karis Horton, Miss Moultrie-Douglas was among the Top 15 finalists along with Warren (3rd runner-up), Greene, Henry (4th runner-up), McHenry (1st runner-up),Pike, Knox, Richland, Iroquois, Effingham (2nd runner-up), Heart of IL, Adams, Shelby, and Sangamon. Horton also won the Social Media award along with Miss Henry County at the Queen’s brunch on Sunday morning. The pageant was hosted by the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.