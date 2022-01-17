Freshman secure championships against Tri-County and Monticello

By Lenny Sementi

It took a little more time in the end by coach Chase Reedy’s freshman boys squad but the young Warriors got it done securing a championship on their home floor this past Saturday going 2-0 on the day with wins over Tri-County and Monticello. Reedy instilled a fast paced attack when it was warranted and slowed it down late in both contests.

The extra time was needed in a 38-33-overtime thriller in the finals versus a very athletic Monticello squad. Tuscola outscored the Sages 7-2 in the extra period on the back of four points from Kam Sweetnam and two points from both Parker James and Sawyer Woodard collecting the 38-33 victory and first place hardware.

The Warriors ran out to a first half lead behind four points down low from Andrew Spillman and then survived a fourth quarter run by the Sages. Sweetnam led all with a game-high 13 points. Parker James was next up for coach Reedy tallying nine points. Sawyer Woodard followed with seven points, then came Karson Jeffers with six in a well-balanced attack.

They spread the wealth even more in the opening round 49-24 win over the Titans. Eight players in all scored in the contest with Sweetnam leading the way with seven points. Tuscola hit three threes in the first half jumping out to a 26-14 advantage and then secured their spot in the finals with two more in the second half.

James hit the first three of the game in the first quarter and David Hornaday connected on a pair in the second scoring six points. Aiden Devlin notched six points as well drilling two threes after the break. Broady Thomas donated five points to the cause including a three in the third while Cade Wilcox, Woodard and Spillman all donated four points to the cause.