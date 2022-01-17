Douglas County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Kuno’s retirement from the department

Submitted Photo

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of their K-9, Kuno on January 14. Kuno had been a member of the department since February 2016. Pictured are Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin and Deputy Kaitlin Rund, Kuno’s handler, with Kuno. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office celebrated K-9 Kuno’s retirement from the department on January 14 with cake and steak for him to enjoy.