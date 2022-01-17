Crisis Nursery chosen for $10,000 donation from Meijer team members

Meijer Store #146 team members chose to support local children and families as part of nearly $3M Meijer Team Gives donation program

Crisis Nursery announced today that it will receive $10,000 through the Meijer Team Gives donation program. The organization is one of an estimated 500 nonprofits to receive a surprise donation after being selected by a diverse panel of Meijer team members at the Champaign, IL #146 store.

“We are incredibly grateful to live and work in a community where corporations, like Meijer, play an active role in fulfilling our mission to prevent child abuse and neglect. After speaking with Josh Kietzman, the store manager, we learned that Meijer chose Crisis Nursery for several reasons. The one that stood out most: Meijer team members have personally utilized Nursery programs and benefited from the resource. This illustrates the importance of collaboration across sectors and truly is a testament to the hard working, thoughtful individuals at Meijer. Our entire team would like to acknowledge Meijer and its’ team members for their generosity and support, not only for this gift, but for their commitment year round,” said Stephanie Record, Executive Director at Crisis Nursery.

The first-ever Meijer Team Gives event will donate an estimated $3 million to nonprofits, such as Crisis Nursery identified by local Meijer team members in their communities across the Midwest.

“What makes this event so special is the hands-on role our team members played in nominating and selecting the nonprofits that would benefit in their own communities,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. “Our stores and distribution facilities know the needs of their communities because they live in and serve them every day, so we’re pleased to have them lead this giving effort by identifying the local causes that matter most to them.”

Earlier this fall, Meijer team members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin formed a diverse committee at each store and distribution facility to nominate a local nonprofit organization or two for consideration of a fall donation. Each store and distribution facility chose to award one local nonprofit $10,000 or two nonprofits $5,000 apiece in the Meijer Team Gives donation event.

Crisis Nursery is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis. The $10,000 donation will be used to provide emergency child care to support families experiencing crisis.

For more information on Crisis Nursery, it’s efforts and how to support them, please visit www.crisisnursery.net.

For more information on Meijer and the retailer’s commitment to its communities, team members and customers, please visit www.meijercommunity.com.

About Crisis Nursery: Crisis Nursery creates an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis. The Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.