City of Villa Grove Volunteers of the Year

Submitted Photo

The City of Villa Grove recognized their Volunteers of the Year during the December 27 meeting. Dave Rahn, Bruce Allen, Jean Green, and Barry Price Sr. were honored for their dedication to the town. It was said that “they were instrumental in hanging lights at The Plaza and were a big part of making Main Street look so beautiful for Christmas. From stringing lights to garland, to painting light poles, this group is always bust making our community better everyday. Thank you for your faithful dedication to Villa Grove.”