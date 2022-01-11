Tim Kolbecker’s crew stingy in Warrior victory over Fisher Bunnies

By Lenny Sementi

In his 18 year career, defense has been the staple for girls basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker and this past week it showed why. With the Lady Warriors short a few starters and some key backups at the varsity level due to illness the long time bench boss leaned on his roots, turning up the heat on the defensive end in a non-conference affair at Fisher.

The ladies in black and gold led by seniors Sophie Kremitzki and Taylor Musgrave responded, limiting the Bunnies to single digits in all four quarters in a 38-12 victory. Kremitzki led all in the scoring department donating 12 points to the cause while Musgrave was solid in all aspects adding four rebounds, three steals, two points and two assists to her season stat sheet.

The Warriors ran out to an early 8-0 advantage behind a pair of three’s by Kremitzki who scored eight points in the first eight minutes of action. Junior Harley Woodard did the rest in period putting one back on the offensive end before hitting a runner putting Tuscola up by ten heading to the second on top 12-2.

Isabelle Wilcox was the one doing the damage before the break, scoring all eight of her points in the second stanza. The junior made the most of her first varsity start connecting on two from outside the arc before hitting a short jumper putting the black and gold in front 26-8 heading to the locker rooms.

“Izzy continues to improve and is fearless going after loose balls and rebounding,” commented the coach. “Our seniors provided leadership, Harley battled on the boards all game, and it was good to get Lia (Patterson) extended minutes, she did a great job on defense.”

Kohlbecker’s group shut the door in the third shutting out Fisher on its home floor in the stanza adding another eight points to their lead heading to the fourth in complete control up 34-8. Freshman Olivia Wallace scored her first varsity points in the waning minutes. Classmate Taylor Gordon put her first two on the board earlier in the game as the coach dressed three newcomers including Allison Pettry to round out his slimmed down roster.

“We only had five available varsity players, so we dressed three other freshmen, it was really nice to see them score,” stated Kohlbecker. “Fisher also had their struggles with missing players, so, our mindset was play hard and have fun and the result will take care of itself. We accomplished the first and the result was the win.”