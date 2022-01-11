Real Life Wellness-How Light is Your Load?

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

The beginning of the year lends itself to looking into your future. What are your goals for 2022? Have you thought about your Health goals? Business goals? Family/Personal goals? One of my colleagues shared with me a great way to frame your future goals. She told each of us to carry the lightest load we possibly can into 2022 with respect to our goals.

So, what did she mean by lightening our load? We all are on a trek through life. Robert Schuller described this as the peak-to-peak principle in his books. When you set a goal, you only focus on that one peak. You strive to reach that peak and when you finally reach the top of that peak and take a look around, only then, do you notice your next peak to conquer. This is Life.

But another colleague described how we all must use others to help lighten our loads as we go from peak to peak. I really like this idea. Who are your people? Do you have someone to help you get and stay healthy? Do you have family and friends who you can lean on when you need to in your personal life? Do you have the right people in your business to help you reach your next peak in 2022?

We all need help. One of the best ways to make sure you get the help you need is to sit quietly and thoughtfully and make a list of people you love, and trust will always have your best interest at heart. Who is that person for your health? Who is that person for your family and personal life? Who is that person or people for your business?

Once you have written down someone for each area, reach out to them and tell them about your feelings that they are your accountability partner for this area of your life. Share with them how grateful you are they are in your life in that capacity and you will not take them for granted. Tell them how special they are to you.

Then share your goals with them. Remember, your goals should be SMART goals. Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and with an exact Time attached to it. Then, keep those people in the loop of your life. There will always be problems. There will always be stress. There will always be friction. This is why you lean on others.

I have been blessed with fantastic people in my life. People who tell me what I need to hear instead of what I want to hear. This is why you need to surround yourself with your closest confidants. These conversations can be very difficult, if not, downright ugly. That’s OK. Again, that’s Life!

I pray everyone reading this lightens their load this year and surrounds themselves with loving caring people who will help them live their best life ever in 2022! Happy New Year!