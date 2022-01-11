Katherine Sue (Watkins) Jennings, 77, of Urbana passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Carle Foundation Hospital.

Katherine was born on June 25, 1944 in Tuscola to Harold and Frances (Melton) Watkins. She married John Jennings on March 8, 1981 in Urbana.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Jennings; two children, Elizabeth (Joe) Spillers and Terry (Amy Lafary) Jennings; five grandchildren, Terrance Jennings, Kaila Jennings, Aries Spillers, Riley Spillers, and Makayla Spillers; five siblings, Diana Mitchell, Robert (Mary) Watkins, Shirley (Jimmie) Herington, Judith Watkins, and Martha Watkins; eight nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Frances Watkins; and one nephew.

A funeral service will held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial follows at the Villa Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) at the funeral home. The family asks that you would please wear a mask.