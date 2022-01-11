CDC updates guidance for K-12 schools in regards to quarantine time

On January 7, CDC updated guidance for K-12 schools to align with the updated quarantine and isolation guidance.

Isolation is used to separate people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 from those without COVID-19. Quarantine is a strategy used to prevent transmission of COVID-19 by keeping people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 apart from others. CDC continues to recommend universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 years and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Students, teachers, and staff who come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 should quarantine for at least 5 days after their last close contact with someone with COVID-19 if they are in one of the following groups:

• Ages 18 years or older and completed the primary series of recommended vaccines more than 6 months ago but have not received a recommended booster shot.

• Those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (completing the primary series) over 2 months ago and have not received a recommended booster shot.

• Those who are not fully vaccinated or have not completed a primary vaccine series.

All students, teachers, and staff who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of the last close contact with someone with COVID-19 and watch for symptoms of COVID-19. They should also get tested at least 5 days after having close contact with someone with COVID-19. If they test positive or develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should follow recommendations for isolation. Isolation recommendations include:

• Students, teachers, and staff who have presumed or confirmed COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate regardless of vaccination status. Isolation is used to separate people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 from those without COVID-19. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.

• CDC recommends ending isolation based on timing after symptom onset or positive test result (if asymptomatic).

• Students, teachers, and staff can end isolation after 5 full days since symptom onset if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and their other symptoms have improved.

• Students, teachers, and staff should continue to wear a mask around others at home and in public for 5 additional days (day 6 through day 10) after the end of their 5-day isolation.

• If they continue to have a fever or their other symptoms have not improved after 5 days of isolation, they should stay in isolation until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and their other symptoms have improved. Contact a healthcare provider with questions.

• Day 0 is the day symptoms began or the day the person took a test that had a positive result. Day 1 is the day after symptoms began or if a person does not have symptoms, the day after the person tested positive (use the date the test was collected).

CDC also recommends that students, teachers, and staff who are asked to quarantine should not go to school or school events in-person during their quarantine period unless they are participating in a school-sponsored “test-to-stay” program.

Students, teachers, and staff who have presumed or confirmed COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and isolate away from other people for at least 5 full days. People with COVID-19 who have symptoms can end isolation after 5 full days only if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and if other symptoms have improved. Students, teachers, and staff with COVID-19 should wear a well-fitting mask when around others at home and in public for an additional 5 days after the end of their isolation.

The full guidance can be found by visiting https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/school-guidance.html.