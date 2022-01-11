Abigail B. Metheny, 48, of Villa Grove passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 with her loving husband by her side.

Abby was born on May 31, 1973 in Quezon City, Philippines to Blomido Sr. and Myrna (Bocalbos) Gose. Sher married Payton Metheny on December 31, 2004 in Villa Grove.

She is survived by her husband, Payton Metheny; their two children, Gabrielle Metheny and Marc Metheny; her mother, Myrna Gose; two siblings, Amabelle Gose and Blomido Gose Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and two uncles.

Abby was a loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved being with her family and friends, and enjoyed cooking for them. Abby was a very hard worker, and would do anything to provide for her family. Abby worked many jobs in her life, but most recently she was working at Plastipak as a line operator. Her and her family found enjoyment in traveling around the states and going camping.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the VFW in Villa Grove on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The family asks for everyone to please bring a covered dish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family