Dale E. Fleming, 88, of Villa Grove died Saturday (Dec. 25, 2021) at home.

Socially-distant graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday in Villa Grove Centennial Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Joines Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Due to the pandemic, there will be no luncheon.

Dale was born Feb. 13, 1933, on the farm in rural Newman, to Lester and Helen Fleming. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Lou Underwood of Murdock, on July 9, 1953. She survives.

Also surviving are their four children and their families, Pamela (Marvin) Cler of Villa Grove and their daughters, Jill, Audrey, Elizabeth and Paula; William (Jan) Fleming of Savage, Minn., and their daughters, Jaynerin, Megan and Kaitlin; Todd (Rebbecca) Fleming of Gilbert, Ariz., and their daughters, Yvonne, Stephanie and Milah; and Nathan (Mary) Fleming of Savoy and their daughter, Natalie. They have 10 great-grandchildren.

Dale is also survived by his brother, Don Fleming of Catlin; sisters, Mary Abbott of Hopedale and Alice Rogers of North Aurora; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

Upon his discharge he began work as an engineer at WCIA-TV in Champaign and remained there until his retirement as chief engineer in 1997.

His many interests included watching the sporting events of his children and grandchildren; baseball, especially the Cubs; photography; travel; and repairing televisions.

His retirement years were enriched by his love for refurbishing and displaying antique tractors. He was a member of the I&I Tractor Club and collected Keen Kutter tools.

He will be genuinely missed.

Memorials may be made to Villa Grove CUSD 302.