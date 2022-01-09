Carrel J. Gosnell, 84, of Villa Grove passed away on January 2, 2022 at his residence.

Carrel was born on August 30, 1937 in Homer, IL to Charles and Hazel (Taylor) Gosnell. He married Barbara Anderson on September 29, 1961 in Newman, IL.

He is survived by two children, Malinda Gosnell and Janine (Grady) Ramsey; six grandchildren, Niki Wilcoxon, John Ross Wilcoxon, Justin Prosser, Stephanie Finn, John Richard Carter Jr., and Kiela Martin; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Gosnell; wife, Barbara Gosnell; one daughter, Danine Gosnell; one sister, Judith Thie; and one brother, Charles Gosnell Jr.

Carrel was a proud veteran who served in the Navy for two years. He then went to work for Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years. Carrel was always willing to do anything to help his family or friends whether they needed the help or not. He loved his family very much and dedicated his life to taking care of his family. He loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, or just enjoying nature itself. He was also a member of the AMVETS, Honor Guard, and was a faithful volunteer at the Rural Grace Food Pantry in Murdock.

A celebration of Carrel’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Victory Church in Camargo with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating.