Local Red Cross volunteers help 28 People affected by home fires

Red Cross volunteers responded to nine home fires across South Central Illinois from December 27 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Leansboro, Springfield, Centralia, Riverton, Tuscola, Paris, Decatur and more.

During this past week, the American Red Cross provided assistance to 28 individuals, including 15 adults and 13 children with a temporary place to stay, emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

For more information about home fire safety, please visit redcross.org/fire.

Cold Weather Safety Tips

As temperatures continue to drop for the rest of the week, the Red Cross has the following winter safety tips:

Out in the Cold

* Be aware of the wind chill. Avoid staying in the cold too long.

* Wear layers of clothing to stay warm, along with a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots to keep feet warm and dry. Avoid unnecessary exposure of any part of the body to the cold.

* Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures. Take frequent breaks from the cold.

* Drink plenty of warm fluids or warm water but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

* Get out of the cold immediately if the signs of hypothermia and frostbite appear.

* Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

At home

* Bring family pets indoors. If that’s not possible, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they can get to unfrozen water.

* Prevent frozen pipes. Open cabinet doors to let warm air circulate around water pipes. Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.

* Do not use a stove or oven to heat the home. Keep a glass or metal fire screen around the fireplace and never leave a fireplace fire unattended.

* If using a space heater, place it on a level, hard, nonflammable surface. Turn the space heater off when leaving the room or going to sleep. Keep children and pets away from the space heater and do not use it to dry wet clothing.

* If the power goes out, use generators correctly. Never operate a generator inside the home, including the basement or garage. Do not hook up a generator directly to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment needed directly to the outlets on the generator.

On the road

* Stay off the road during severe weather, if possible.

* Carry an emergency preparedness kit in the trunk.

* Keep the car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing.

* Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.

* Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

* Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

* Don’t pass snow plows.

* Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.