Lady Warriors team goes unbeaten in Holiday Hoopla tournament play

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls basketball team came out firing winning all three of their pool play games at the always strong Holiday Hoopla Tournament in Monticello two days after Christmas. The Lady Warriors showed no holiday rust running away in their opener beating Stark County 62-12. They backed that up with a 46-33 running clock victory over Ridgeview and earned their spot in the championship game handing a scrappy Paxton Buckley Loda squad their first loss of the tourney 40-19 extending their winning streak to eight games.

“Prior to the tournament we felt any number of teams could win Hoopla, this year including us,” stated the coach. “Every team we played was physically bigger than us, but our ladies battled on defense and in the rebounding department. We played with an inspired intensity.”

Stark County never scored more than five points in one frame and were held scoreless in the fourth as the black and gold jumped out to a 42-7 lead at the break behind three three’s by Junior Ella Boyer and never looked back. Boyer ended her night with 17 points on three of eight from the floor and four of four from the free throw line.

Senior Sophie Kremitzki was deadly from the outside the arc, also hitting a pair of treys in the second stanza en-route to a game-high 20 points on seven of 14 shooting. She grabbed five rebounds as well and distributed four assists. Harley Woodard topped the rebounding list hauling in seven boards while Isabelle Wilcox led all with seven steals on the defensive end.

Kohlbecker’s group made a five-point lead at the half stick, running away late, limiting Ridgeview to just four points in the final ten minutes of the contest. Kremitzki was tops in the scoring department again tallying 13 points and once more added to her season totals in other stat columns donating nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to the cause. Boyer was next in the scoring department checking in with 12 points. Senior Maddie Stahler was strong on both ends notching eight points on offense and four steals on defense. Harley Woodard grabbed a game-high ten rebounds in the game.

Senior Taylor Musgrave and Woodard hammered their way to four points in the first quarter of the PBL game. Stahler then stepped outside the arc in the battle for pool play supremacy. She did it once more in the second quarter beating the buzzer before the break giving Tuscola a 25-10 half time lead. Boyer and Kremitzki also hit three’s in the second and the Lady Warriors slammed the door in the third and fourth stanzas thanks to a smothering defensive effort.

Boyer led all with 13 points in the game. Musgrave checked in with seven points while Kremitzki grabbed a game-high ten rebounds. Woodard also was solid in the paint banging her way to seven rebounds.