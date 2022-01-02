Paul Wayne Coslet, 90, of Tuscola passed away on December 29, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Paul was born on November 18, 1931 in Hindsboro to Isaac and Nora (West) Coslet. He married Shelby Coslet on February 19, 1955 in Oakland.

He is survived by three children, Gary Coslet, Gail (Kyle) Hoke, and Glenda (Dave Rosenbaum) Coslet; two grandchildren, Ashley (John) Allbritton and Tyler (Kara) Hoke; three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Camdyn, and Sawyer; one sister, Marcella (Warren) Vandeventer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Nora Coslet; his wife, Shelby Coslet; and four sisters and four brothers.

Paul graduated from Brocton High School in 1949 and would later serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. Once out of the Army, he went to work for USI for almost 40 years. Paul enjoyed watching all sports but had a special love for watching the St. Louis Cardinals. As his grandchildren got older and began playing sports themselves, he loved to be there to watch and cheer them on. In Paul’s later life he took up golf and was very proud of the hole-in-one that he made on a par 3.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with Ted Shearer officiating. Burial will follow at the Camargo Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service (12pm-1pm) at the funeral home. The family asks that everyone would please wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rural Grace Food Pantry (P.O. Box 20 Murdock, IL 61941) or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.