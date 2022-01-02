Denny Burlin Obrecht, 74, of Tuscola, passed away at his home surrounded by family members on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, 2010 Three Hierarchs Court, Champaign, IL with Rev. Father Michael Condos officiating. Burial will follow at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Please follow COVID protocols.

Denny was born on March 31, 1947 in Detroit, MI, the son of Burlin C. and Frances V. (Lemny) Obrecht. He married Susan E. Vaughn on April 27, 1974 in Chicago, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Angela (Dan) Bronke of Nashville, IL, Crystal (Bryan) Bourcier of Ft. Wayne, IN and Bonnie (Edwin) Fernandez of Aurora, CO, grandchildren: Josephine, Johnathan and Jacob Bronke, Caillat and Cullen Bourcier, Ellasandra and Ezra Fernandez, brother: Greg (Beverly) Obrecht of Tuscola, IL, aunts: Sandra Gerth of Tuscola, IL and Mary Goddard of Melbourne, FL

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Denny was a devout lifelong member of the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Champaign.

He graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1965. He earned an associate degree in Dental Technology from SIU-Carbondale in 1973.

Denny owned and operated Obrecht Dental Lab in Tuscola until his retirement in 2008.

He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Denny was a member of the Elks Club and Tuscola Moose Lodge.

He loved vintage cars, especially corvettes and was a member of the Coles County Corvette Club. Denny loved spending time on his boat.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Three Hierarchs Church.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com