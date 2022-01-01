Wilbur Eugene Pflum, 90, a lifelong resident of Tuscola, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Tuscola Health Care Center.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday January 5, 2022 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen, Tuscola, IL, with Fr. Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Wilbur will be remembered for his community involvement around Tuscola and Douglas County. Wilbur was actively involved with the Republican Party and served as a precinct committeeman for many years; he worked on local issues with the drainage commission, Soil and Water Conservation District and the Farm Bureau. He was always eager to support and assist the community. Wilbur was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a supporter of the VFW.

Wilbur’s passion was farming and caring for the land. Wilbur was an active farmer in Tuscola for over 50 years and was a staunch believer in preserving the family farm; the Pflum farm remains active today with the fourth generation. Wilbur enjoyed the outdoors where he would hunt and fish. When farming slowed in the winter, Wilbur and Blanche spent their time in Leesburg, FL where Wilbur enjoyed fishing.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife Blanche, parents Clarence and Lillian (Mannon), and sister Mary Lou.

He is survived by his children John and Kathleen (Caulfield) Pflum of Tuscola, Janet (Pflum) and Michael Nielsen of Champaign, IL; his grandchildren: Stephanie (Pflum) and Samuel Stumpf of Columbia, IL; Michael and Holly (Nichols) Pflum of Tuscola; Matthew and Kirsten (Flodstrom) Pflum of Champaign, IL; Rachel Pflum of Lakewood, CO; Lauren (Nielsen) and Bryan Sagray of San Antonio, TX and Jillian Nielsen of South Lake Tahoe CA; his great-grandchildren Alaina, Wyatt and Jacob Stumpf; Colette, Mia and Harrison Pflum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuscola FFA Chapter or the Douglas County Museum Association.

