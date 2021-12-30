Donald Earl Hart, Sr., 66, of Brazil, IN, formerly of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 10:40 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, IN

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Dr. Lanny Faulkner officiating. Burial with military graveside rites accorded will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Don was born on November 7, 1955 in Terre Haute, IN, the son of Earl and Betty Keep Hart. He married Sharon Taylor on September 20, 1975 in Terre Haute. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2019. He married Sharon Zabel Petersen on August 21, 2021 in Brazil, IN. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: LaDonna (Geoff) Saul of Cloverdale, IN, Travis (Merry) Skinner of Fernandina Beach, FL and Krista (Albert) Brown of Tuscola, daughter-in-law: Katy Patient of Atwood, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, step-children: Kris Blakey of Horse Cave, KY, Jennifer Logsdon (Brad Russell) of Glasgow, KY, Brandon Blakey of Glasgow, KY, Macayla (Jacob) Ford of Jacksonville, NC, Trenton Ballard (Makayla Miller) of Charlotte, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son: DJ Hart, grandsons: Christopher Scott and Jeffrey Saul, Jr., sisters: Linda Cooksey and Ruth Lowe.

Don worked as a truck driver for Liquid Transport before his retirement. He was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting and fishing.

