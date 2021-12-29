Gregory Scott Arbuckle, 43, of Villa Grove passed away Monday (Dec. 27, 2021).

He was born Aug. 25, 1978, to Mark Anthony Arbuckle Sr. and Patricia Southard Arbuckle. He married the love of his life, Jennifer Conner Arbuckle, on April 18, 1998. They were blessed with two children, Clayton Michael and Kaylee Michele.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jennifer Arbuckle; two children, Clayton and Kaylee Arbuckle; his mother, Pat Arbuckle; four siblings, Mark Arbuckle Jr., Christopher (Amy) Arbuckle, Jennifer (David) Arbuckle-Stenson and Jessica Arbuckle; nieces and nephews, Monica (Robert) Huss, Austin Arbuckle, Anthony Arbuckle, D’aydra Stenson and Darrius Stenson; and a great-niece, Olivia Huss.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Anthony Arbuckle Sr.; grandmother, Kitty Dickerson; grandparents, Raymond and Alberta Southard; grandfather, James Arbuckle Sr.; and great-grandma, Minnie Holmes.

Scott loved his family with everything he had and worked so hard for them. His kids were his world, and he was so proud of them.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Jerry Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Centennial Cemetery. A visitation will be held two hours prior (noon to 2 p.m.) to the funeral service. The family ask for you to wear something Harley Davidson if possible.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.